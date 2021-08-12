The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STKS)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The ONE Group Hospitality’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get The ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The ONE Group Hospitality had a positive return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 5.38%.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.15. 3,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,186. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37. The ONE Group Hospitality has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.57 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,982 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 17,013 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 17.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,794,000. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tyler Loy sold 5,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total transaction of $66,504.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Segal sold 9,303 shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $106,240.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,057.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,500 shares of company stock worth $6,278,686 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.