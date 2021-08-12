The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PG. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.66. 44,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,255,919. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.44. The Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $349.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe FS raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.