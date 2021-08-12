The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Sells $421,800.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $54,021.08.

On Thursday, June 10th, Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58.

On Thursday, May 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 14,516 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $223,401.24.

REAL stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,000. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $30.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 3.14.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 188.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in The RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The RealReal by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

