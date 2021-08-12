The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 121.40 ($1.59). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 119.60 ($1.56), with a volume of 747,090 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RTN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 118.33 ($1.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The company has a market cap of £914.98 million and a PE ratio of -5.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.88.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

