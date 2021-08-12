The Sandbox Reaches Market Capitalization of $570.21 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $570.21 million and $245.36 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007508 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $839.12 or 0.01855668 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012455 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,592,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.