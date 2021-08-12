The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $876.50 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHYF shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Shyft Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday.

The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.30. 6,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,854. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Shyft Group has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In other news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $206,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,339,318.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $573,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 419,237 shares in the company, valued at $16,019,045.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

