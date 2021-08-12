The Transfer Token Market Cap Hits $1.31 Billion (TTT)

The Transfer Token (CURRENCY:TTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. The Transfer Token has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and $1.62 million worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can now be bought for about $12.46 or 0.00028238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00033153 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000046 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Transfer Token Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,341 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Transfer Token is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

