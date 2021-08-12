The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Lifted by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,157 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 3.0% of Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.20. The stock had a trading volume of 405,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,729,191. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $325.59 billion, a PE ratio of -71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

