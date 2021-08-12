The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.
In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
