The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend by 3.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Northland Securities raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.