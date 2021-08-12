The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $26.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus raised The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

WEN traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.60. The stock had a trading volume of 57,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other The Wendy’s news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last ninety days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Wendy’s by 120.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.