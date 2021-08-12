The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) PT Raised to $26.00

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 57,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The Wendy’s has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts predict that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,618,863.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271 over the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in The Wendy’s by 12.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,859 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 5.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 23.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

