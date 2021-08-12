The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. The Wendy’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.790-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of WEN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.41. 174,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 70.18%.

Several research firms recently commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

In related news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

