The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Upgraded by Evercore ISI to Outperform

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $27.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $24.00. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.60% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

WEN traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.56. 134,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,134. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.09%. On average, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,018.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,981,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at $810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at $32,083,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

