The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.96. The company had a trading volume of 53,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

