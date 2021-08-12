The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

NYSE WMB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.93. 7,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,891,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.