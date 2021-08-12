TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO Sells $81,203.19 in Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) CFO James Darecca sold 93,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $81,203.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,435,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,947,731. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.93. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXMD. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,767,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 326,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TherapeuticsMD by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after buying an additional 325,025 shares in the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

