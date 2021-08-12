Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.76 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $123.81 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000746 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

