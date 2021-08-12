THETA (THETA) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.75 Billion

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. In the last seven days, THETA has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. THETA has a market cap of $6.75 billion and $413.82 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THETA coin can currently be bought for $6.75 or 0.00015194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.94 or 0.00056131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00880574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00110400 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00043728 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using U.S. dollars.

