Thingschain Reaches Market Capitalization of $56,859.18 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. One Thingschain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thingschain has traded 123.5% higher against the US dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $56,859.18 and $585.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,912.01 or 0.99754684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00031654 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006741 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00070675 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001017 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014988 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 123.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000549 BTC.

About Thingschain

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

