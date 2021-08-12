Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Trading 0.3% Higher

Thor Explorations Ltd. (LON:THX)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 19.38 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.25). Approximately 12,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,477,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.20 ($0.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.54) price target on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £120.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.25.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

