Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) were down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 11,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Thor Explorations in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

