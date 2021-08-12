Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.63.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of THO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,568,000 after purchasing an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth $21,581,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,371. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 2.35.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

