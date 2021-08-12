Thore Cash (TCH) Market Cap Reaches $65,180.30

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $65,180.30 and $115,993.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00371369 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Thore Cash Coin Profile

Thore Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

