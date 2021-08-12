ThreeFold Price Down 15.7% Over Last 7 Days (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. ThreeFold has a total market cap of $3.31 million and $6,201.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0408 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ThreeFold has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00045971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00142609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00153228 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,117.82 or 0.99995560 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.02 or 0.00854538 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The ThreeFold Token (TFT) powers the People’s Internet. It is the official medium of exchange for Internet capacity on the ThreeFold Grid. It allows people and companies to sell and use Internet capacity on the Threefold Grid without any intermediaries, providing a revolutionary incentive model that powers the shared Internet economy. TFT is earned when Farmers provide Internet capacity and keep it connected to the People’s Internet for others to store data and run workloads on top of it. Every month, Farmers are rewarded for the Internet capacity they provide in the form of TFT. TFT is also used by people, developers and companies to store their files privately and run their decentralized applications on the People’s Internet.”

ThreeFold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars.

