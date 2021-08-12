Throne Market Cap Reaches $593,209.57 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One Throne coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.18 or 0.00004900 BTC on major exchanges. Throne has a total market cap of $593,209.57 and $18,322.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Throne has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002253 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00046622 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.35 or 0.00142659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00151860 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,448.34 or 1.00086971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $386.10 or 0.00869403 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Throne should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Throne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

