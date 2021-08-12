Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 45,470 shares.The stock last traded at $9.68 and had previously closed at $9.67.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBCP. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $7,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $3,890,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter valued at about $3,638,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $2,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

