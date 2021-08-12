Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0108 on Top Exchanges

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can now be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $83.10 million and approximately $29.69 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00011200 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.36 or 0.00639407 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000947 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000544 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token (TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,704,569,443 coins. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol . The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com . Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial . The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

