thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TKAMY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays began coverage on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAMY traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 5,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. On average, analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

