thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €14.75 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective from stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 75.05% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. thyssenkrupp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.42 ($14.61).

Shares of FRA:TKA opened at €8.43 ($9.91) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.82. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

