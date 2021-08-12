TigerCash (TCH) Trading Down 1.4% This Week

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, TigerCash has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0131 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $735,886.03 and $7.01 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.20 or 0.00842650 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.