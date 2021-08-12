Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,816 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Tilly’s worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Tilly’s by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480. Company insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $477.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.04. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.48.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th.

TLYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

