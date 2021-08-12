Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) Shares Up 0.5%

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLE) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.63 and last traded at $25.63. Approximately 35,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 41,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.49.

