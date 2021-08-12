Tiptree Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,698 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,258% compared to the typical volume of 72 call options.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tiptree from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter worth about $4,098,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tiptree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,055,000 after acquiring an additional 91,107 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the second quarter worth $729,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 32.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tiptree stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $345.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. Tiptree has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $15.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Tiptree Company Profile

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. The company provides niche commercial and personal lines insurance, credit insurance and collateral protection products, and warranty and service contract products and solutions, as well as premium finance services.

