Tish Mendoza Sells 32,028 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of AES stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,336,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12.
The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The AES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The AES by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.
The AES Company Profile
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
