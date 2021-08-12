Tish Mendoza Sells 32,028 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Stock

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of The AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of AES stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,336,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,068,115. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of -119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES during the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The AES by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,769,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,080,000 after acquiring an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in The AES by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The AES by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after acquiring an additional 207,878 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in The AES by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 296,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,954,000 after acquiring an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The AES from $29.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.90.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

