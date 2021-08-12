Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.24. Titan Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 41,513 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.49% and a negative net margin of 348.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

