TitanSwap (TITAN) Trading Up 28.6% This Week

TitanSwap (CURRENCY:TITAN) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. TitanSwap has a market capitalization of $458.95 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of TitanSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TitanSwap coin can currently be bought for about $8.59 or 0.00019336 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TitanSwap has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TitanSwap Profile

TitanSwap (CRYPTO:TITAN) is a coin. Its launch date was September 14th, 2018. TitanSwap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,404,160 coins. The official website for TitanSwap is titanswap.org . TitanSwap’s official Twitter account is @TitanAutonomous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TITAN is a blockchain based decentralized financial center designed to provide optimal liquidity solutions for different digital asset category by adaptive bonding curve. It not only provides a user-centered decentralized exchange, but also it is an aggregated liquidity pool that supports order smart routing. “

TitanSwap Coin Trading

