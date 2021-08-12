TokenClub Price Tops $0.0298 (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 12th. TokenClub has a total market capitalization of $24.37 million and $5.88 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TokenClub has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00056270 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00151110 BTC.

TokenClub Coin Profile

TokenClub is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 817,902,279 coins. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com . TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

TokenClub Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenClub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenClub should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenClub using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

