Tokes (TKS) Price Down 12.1% This Week

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. Tokes has a market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tokes coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tokes has traded down 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001358 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Profile

Tokes (CRYPTO:TKS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

