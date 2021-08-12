Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 71.80 ($0.94). Topps Tiles shares last traded at GBX 70.80 ($0.93), with a volume of 55,516 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPT. Peel Hunt raised their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Topps Tiles in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Topps Tiles from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 664.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of £139.58 million and a P/E ratio of -71.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.47.

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers bathroom, kitchen, floor, wall, and mosaic tiles, under floor heating products, wet room tools, and hand tools and accessories, as well as fixing and finishing products, including adhesives and primers, grouts, silicone, trims, doorbars, and matting and leveling products.

