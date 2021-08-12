Tornado Cash 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.66 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 12th. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53.61 or 0.00120619 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $55.44 million and approximately $15.66 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tornado Cash has traded up 43.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046450 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00143898 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00153565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,498.71 or 1.00117537 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.48 or 0.00867299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tornado Cash

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,034,073 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

