Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2021

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF stock remained flat at $$2.93 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Total Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.