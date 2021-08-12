Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$5.00

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of TOTZF stock remained flat at $$2.93 during trading on Thursday. 11 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.46. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

