Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Given New C$5.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$5.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.69% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE:TOT traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 269,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,252. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$168.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 483,600 shares of company stock worth $2,104,111.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

