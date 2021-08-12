Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at ATB Capital to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.90% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.74. 269,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,252. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.95 and a 52 week high of C$4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.30 million and a PE ratio of -4.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.37.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$93.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.3889373 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 107,800 shares of Total Energy Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.85 per share, with a total value of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 483,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,111.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

