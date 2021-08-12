TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

TCON traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.85.

In related news, Director Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 6,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

TCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases in the United States. Its lead clinical stage product include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

