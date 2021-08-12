Traders Buy High Volume of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Put Options (BATS:PAVE)

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 10,098 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 19,700% compared to the average daily volume of 51 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $27.58 on Thursday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95.

