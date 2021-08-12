Traders Buy Large Volume of Aldeyra Therapeutics Put Options (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 597 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,094% compared to the average daily volume of 50 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after buying an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,677,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $9.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $547.97 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 13.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $15.95.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. upped their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.72.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

