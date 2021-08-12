Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 17,743 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 232% compared to the typical volume of 5,347 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vroom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vroom from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vroom from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vroom from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of Vroom stock traded down $6.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 160,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,759. Vroom has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.39 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.56.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Vroom had a negative net margin of 15.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,466,589.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total value of $1,301,199.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,227.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,957,774 shares of company stock valued at $85,524,962 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 34.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,476,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,860,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,772 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Vroom by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,132,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,882,000 after purchasing an additional 595,526 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vroom by 331.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,898,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,454 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vroom by 50,043.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,873,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Vroom in the first quarter worth approximately $112,769,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.