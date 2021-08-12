TradeStars (TSX) Price Tops $0.0904 on Top Exchanges

TradeStars (CURRENCY:TSX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. TradeStars has a total market capitalization of $879,073.40 and $209,527.00 worth of TradeStars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TradeStars coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0904 or 0.00000204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TradeStars has traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00046466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00144169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00152091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,469.65 or 1.00174647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.66 or 0.00870999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TradeStars Coin Profile

TradeStars’ total supply is 48,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,729,271 coins. TradeStars’ official Twitter account is @tradestarsOK

TradeStars Coin Trading

