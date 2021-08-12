Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,412 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 12.3% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $67,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Roth Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 110.7% in the first quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 731 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $286.95 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

