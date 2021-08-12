Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.85. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 5,595 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.